Belmont Primary closes abruptly, union meets - Barbados Today

Belmont Primary closes abruptly, union meets

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 17, 2019

The Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) was meeting late this evening to discuss today’s early closure of the Belmont Primary School.

The school at Belly Gully, St Michael, was among several other public schools which resumed classes this morning after missing the September 9 start of the Michaelmas term.

But classes came to an early halt after the school called on parents and guardians to collect their charges just after midday amid reports that some teachers complained of feeling unwell.

Earlier this evening, BUT President Sean Spencer told Barbados TODAY the union would be examining the matter.

Up to late Tuesday night, there were no details emerging from the discussions.

But the Ministry of Education issued a notice this evening, saying Belmont Primary would remain closed for the remainder of the week.

It also informed parents and guardians of students attending Sharon Primary School that that school would also be closed for the rest of the week owing to an undisclosed “environmental issue in the environs”.

“The Ministry of Education will update parents when these schools will reopen at a later date,” the statement said.

