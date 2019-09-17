Rehab check for accused - Barbados Today

Rehab check for accused

September 17, 2019

A 52-year-old will spend the next three weeks at the Psychiatric Hospital’s drug rehabilitation section being evaluated following a request for professional assistance for his addiction.

Richard McNeil Cheltenham, of no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

According to the facts, police responded to a report about 12:15 a.m. on September 15 where they saw the accused. A search was requested and he handed over a plastic container containing a small bottle with burnt wire mesh and white residue suspected to be cocaine.

“That is my lil apparatus, I ain’t get no stones though give me a break man,” Cheltenham reportedly said to lawmen.

When he appeared in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court attorney-at-law Lesile Roberts submitted that Cheltenham was a person who was “right” for drug treatment or drug rehabilitation.

Cheltenham, who is known to the court, also told the magistrate that he wanted help, as he had never received any in the past.

He will make his next appearance before Cuffy-Sargeant on October 7 to find out whether he is a suitable candidate for drug rehabilitation at Verdun House.

