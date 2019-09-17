Tamarind hotel ‘to go all-inclusive’ - Barbados Today

A popular hotel on Barbados’ famously upmarket west coast – the so-called platinum coast – is to be converted into an all-inclusive property come next month, its parent company has announced.

The Elegant Hotels Group has announced the conversion of its Tamarind hotel to a “premium” all-inclusive resort – making it the fourth such property for the group on the island and one of eight overall in the Elegant portfolio of luxury Caribbean hotels.

The group’s other all-inclusive properties here are Crystal Cove, Waves Hotel and Spa and Turtle Beach.

The House, Colony Club and Treasure Beach complete the group’s local portfolio.

The new designation of the 101-room, four-star Tamarind property goes into effect on October 1, offering “unlimited all-day dining options” at its Sugar Cane Room and 246 Bar & Restaurant for guests, Elegant Hotel said.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a “curated” dinner menu at the Elegant-owned Daphne’s restaurant located next door, it added.

Chief Executive Officer Sunil Chatrani did not give a reason for the transformation or what impact it would have on room rates, but in a brief statement on Sunday said he was pleased about the decision and saw a lot of potential.

He said: We are delighted about our much beloved Tamarind hotel’s conversion to an all-inclusive resort. We see enormous potential for Tamarind under the popular all-inclusive model.

“We are excited about the prospect of the resort complementing our existing portfolio and attracting discerning families seeking an active all-inclusive adventure holiday.”

Tamarind features 101 guest rooms and suites and during this transformation, the Mediterranean-inspired resort will bolster its childrens’ programming and entertainment, while extending the hours of its Flying Fish Kids Club for children ages 3-12, the release said.

Chatrani also pointed out that guests at Tamarind will continue to enjoy Elegant Hotels’ key amenities such as motorized and non-motorized water sports, themed dining, complimentary Wi-Fi, and beach and pool ambassador service. Tamarind also boasts an adults-only privacy pool, a fitness centre and a boutique spa.

Besides its seven hotels and resorts in Barbados, the Elegant Hotels Group oversees the sales and marketing for The Landings Resort & Spa in St Lucia.