Two years ago, monster Hurricane Maria pummelled the Caribbean’s Nature Isle, Dominica, leaving her barren and broken.

Two years on, resilient Dominicans, with the help of their CARICOM brothers and sisters and international partners, have defied despair and the island has bounced back.





A BT team has traveled to Dominica with the Barbados Defence Force to see resilience and recovery at work. Join us on all our platforms for Bounce Back – Dominica after Maria.