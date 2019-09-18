Cannabis found in teen’s boxers - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Cannabis found in teen’s boxers

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 18, 2019

For the next three months an unemployed teenager will occupy his time with community service before returning to court.

Keshawn Ronald Jaunai-Reynolds, of Combermere Street, St Michael was today ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The sentence came after he pleaded guilty to having possession of 10.55 grammes cannabis on September 17 which has a $94.50 estimated street value.

Magistrate Alison Burke heard that Reynolds was at the police station around 12:05 p.m. regarding another matter under investigation when a search was requested. He agreed to it and in his boxers were 17 small Ziploc bags in a transparent plastic with brown vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis.

Reynolds, who admitted knowledge and ownership, will reappear before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2020 for an update on his community service.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Weather Bulletin
September 17, 2019
Back in court
September 18, 2019
Revenge robbery
September 17, 2019
Slow down
September 18, 2019
Station Hill teen goes missing
September 18, 2019
It’s not discrimination
September 17, 2019