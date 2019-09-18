Cannabis found in teen’s boxers - Barbados Today

For the next three months an unemployed teenager will occupy his time with community service before returning to court.

Keshawn Ronald Jaunai-Reynolds, of Combermere Street, St Michael was today ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The sentence came after he pleaded guilty to having possession of 10.55 grammes cannabis on September 17 which has a $94.50 estimated street value.

Magistrate Alison Burke heard that Reynolds was at the police station around 12:05 p.m. regarding another matter under investigation when a search was requested. He agreed to it and in his boxers were 17 small Ziploc bags in a transparent plastic with brown vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis.

Reynolds, who admitted knowledge and ownership, will reappear before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2020 for an update on his community service.