In session - Barbados Today

Two new magistrates started duties in the District ‘A’ court this afternoon soon after being sworn in.

They are Magistrates Alison Burke and Kim Butcher.

The two shared the Bench under the guidance of Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court where they “got their feet wet” in adjudicating a number of criminal cases.

Asked by Barbados TODAY to describe their first day on the job, Burke declared: “It was a great experience. I am looking forward to serving.”

She also had high praise for Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant whom she labelled as a great teacher.

Her colleague Butcher also agreed with her

sentiments and said she was also looking forward to what was ahead.

The appointment of the magistrates coincides with the appointment of five new judges to the High Court which is expected to ease the backlog of cases awaiting trial.

emmanueljoseph@barbadostoday.bb