Led by the ‘spirit’ - Barbados Today

Shakiel Stoute is a 28-year-old audio engineer who’s turned a hobby into a career. He recently composed the score for the new film by Gibbon’s Creative Education You Never Know. Positive Vibes sat down with Stoute to discuss his role as an audio engineer as well as his studio, SpiritLedd Studios.

Q: What is one thing the public would not know about Shakiel Stoute?

A: I am a 28-year-old God-fearing audio engineer and music producer with a love for computers.

Q: What is one thing you do for fun?

A: I enjoy playing basketball.

Q: Did you know from a young age that you wanted to be involved in the creative industry?

A: Well not really; although, I excelled in music tremendously it was only a hobby for me. I wanted to be a professional athlete. It was only when I got into St Leonard’s Boys School and met my music teacher, Pernell Farley, that I realized I belong in the music industry.

Q: You composed the score for the film “You Never Know”. Why did you choose to be a part of this project?

A: I chose to be a part of [it] because I love producing scores and music for film. Normally clients come to me after they have finished filming asking for instrumentals or sound effects. So when Gibbons Creative Education approached me asking me to be a part of the team, a contributor in their creative process with the power to see the script, interact with the actors and make suggestions, it was an opportunity I could not pass up. To create music for a film is the main reason why I started SpiritLedd Studios.

Q: Tell us a bit about the role you play in the creation of the film.

A: The film is a musical and was inspired by the shooting that occurred in Sheraton Mall earlier this year. It was our way of trying to make sense of that event. We were trying to answer the question, “What brings someone to the point they are willing to shoot someone in a public place in broad daylight?”

Q: What was the musical inspiration behind the melodies you created for the movie?

A: I listen to a lot of film scores from some of the top film composers like Haz Zimmer and also a lot of what you would call dramatic music. So my inspiration mostly came from there.

Q: What has been one of the highlights in your career thus far?

A: It is being given the opportunity to produce the score for You Never Know. It has been an incredible yet challenging experience. The most challenging song for me has been our Bashment soca song after which the film is titled.

Q: Is it challenging being a part of the film industry in Barbados?

A: Yes, it is because of how small the industry is and the lack of support it receives from corporate Barbados. I believe the majority of Barbadians still see the industry as just a hobby, something to do on the side. Most don’t realize that being a professional creative, whether you are a filmmaker, writer, singer or a dancer is a real career path. This is really ironic when you think the entertainment industry was the only sector that was growing during the global financial recession in 2008. Entertainment is almost recession-proof because the harder life gets, the more people want to escape and that is what the arts provide – a chance for people to escape the harsh realities they are living. As creatives, we touch and heal the part of man that doctors can’t find and that is the soul. And there is tremendous value in that, both socially and more importantly, financially.

Q: What is one thing you would like to see improve for filmmakers in Barbados?

A: Greater support from the public. Our film is going to be available for streaming online on Gibbon’s Creative Education’s website www.jadegibbons246.com for just USD $4. I hope that when it comes out on November 15 people choose to watch it. Some may say, ‘Oh, but I can go to Olympus and watch a film for $6 BDS instead,’ not realizing that when they do that they are supporting the American Film Industry and economy. When you pay to watch a local film, you are paying the actors, the choreographers, directors, cameramen, sound guy, the lighting guy, the makeup artistes, the accountants, the production coordinators, the legal team, the caterers, the composer and the list goes on and on.

Q: Are there any plans in the pipeline that you can tell Positive Vibes about?

A: We are currently in the R&D phase for our next musical. It will be a full-length feature on the life of local musician Jackie Opel. Once we find the right investors, it would be something seminal in the Barbadian filmscape.

Q: What advice would you have for any young person seeking to enter the creative industry?

A: In this industry, you have to be willing and determined to see it to the end. This is not an easy industry to be in. It is very challenging and many times you will feel like giving up but use the challenges to grow and mature because you will see the benefits if you continue. Also, be yourself, you were created to be unique, to be innovative and to be the best you, you can be. Be great and put your whole trust in God.

Q: Where can people find you on social media?

A: You can find us on Instagram @gibbonscreativeducation or visit www.jadegibbons246.com. (LG)