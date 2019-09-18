‘One more week’ to fix Belmont Primary - Barbados Today

With parents and teachers voicing frustration over the Belmont Primary school’s state of readiness for the new school year, the Ministry of Education has delayed the school’s opening by an extra week.

Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw, along with Minister of the Environment Trevor Prescod, this morning toured the school at the Belle, St Michael, which briefly opened its doors yesterday for the first time in this new school year, only to abruptly close them hours later after teachers and students were affected by wet paint and inadequate bathroom facilities.

Bradshaw revealed that the additional time would allow for outstanding works to be

completed.

Noting that a week has already been lost and with Class Four pupils preparing to sit the Common Entrance examination in another eight months, Bradshaw said provisions have been made for 11-year-olds to begin classes tomorrow.

She told reporters: “The reason we closed yesterday was more so because of issues related to paint.

“Where teachers and students are sensitive to these conditions, we are inclined in their interest and to ensure that we don’t waste any more time in terms of more persons getting sick.

“We are going to have the contractor construct a prefab building and install the toilets by Saturday so that we can have classes back on schedule by Monday.”

Bradshaw said the school has been earmarked by Government to be rebuilt.

She said: “There is some other work that Minister Prescod, members of the technical team and I looked at.

“This also needs to be looked at in short order and we are going to address this by Monday.

“I am happy to say that the teachers are very keen despite everything that has transpired, and I really appreciate their patience in the matter, and we are able to get the class four students back in tomorrow.”

On Monday parents complained bitterly that the paint on the building was still wet, messing up their children’s uniforms, while two teachers went home sick as a result of the fumes. The parents were also upset about their children having to use portable toilets.

But the Education Minister insisted that the contractors were not at fault, noting that the late or incomplete works were as a result of unforeseen circumstances.

She explained that the reason why the upgrade of the toilets was not completed was as a result of building materials being held up in Miami because of the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

She explained: “We ordered a container to be retrofitted to accommodate the bathroom facility because of the problem with termite infestation.

“We also looked at it as a temporary fix until we identified funding to rebuild the school.

“As a consequence of Hurricane Dorian, the contractor could not get the container shipped in the time frame allotted for the reopening of school.”

She further noted, “The first priority is ensuring that conditions are safe and sanitary.

“What we intend to do is to have quotations to have suitable toilets installed. Some parents may feel that the portable toilets are not sanitary, but these facilities actually have a washroom and a sink inside.

“We even went as far as to renovate the existing bathrooms and we divided them with a petition, which was not in the original scope of works.

“So, the additional portable toilets were to complement what already existed.”

Prescod, the Member of Parliament for the area, gave an assurance to constituents that he has received a commitment from the Ministry of Transport and Works to pave the schoolyard over the weekend.

MTW has also undertaken to repair the main road leading to the school, the minister revealed. colvillemounsey@barbadostday.bb