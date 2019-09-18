Schools failing grade - Barbados Today

Government could soon be forced to add another two schools to the growing list of institutions riddled with environmental and maintenance problems, Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) President Sean Spencer has disclosed.

After a mass meeting of BUT members this afternoon at Solidarity House to address a myriad of outstanding issues affecting teachers, Spencer identified the Lester Vaughn Secondary School and the Maria Holder Nursery School at Sharon, both in St Thomas as the most recent institutions under the microscope.

While the most recent issues involve private businesses, Spencer also advanced an overall discussion on Government’s handling of summer school improvement programme and environmental issues.

He told journalists a number of businesses around the St. Thomas schools were emitting harmful chemicals, which were jeopardizing the health of students and teachers. He however declined to identify any specific plants in the area as the culprit.

“We were informed there are two particular pollutants in the area… and we have been in discussions with the other two schools and are looking to have joint discussions with the staff, and thereafter we would look to formulate an approach,” said Spencer, while revealing “fiberglass” was one of the harmful chemicals being emitted.

“There was an arrangement made with these businesses to get retrofitted filtration devices to alleviate the problems within the area. However we are keenly aware that those pollutants are afflicting a number of persons on those compounds. We wouldn’t wish to speak at great detail, but we are seeking to address those matters thoroughly in the coming days,” Spencer said.

He revealed challenges at the Belmont Primary, which forced an early closure on Monday after teachers fell ill were not discussed at length. The illnesses have been linked to unfinished work on the school compound.

Instead Spencer indicated the union was allowing Ministry of Education officials to respond to the problems, but stressed that the use of chemical toilets would not be accepted as a solution to the challenges.

While acknowledging a “level of commonality” between teachers and Government in relation to the issue of school maintenance, he revealed a number of issues urgently need addressing.

“Usually we would have 15 to 16 schools [repaired]… we have seen an increase, but we are not just looking for expansion,” he complained. “We are looking for improved work, work being done in a more timely manner and the craftsmanship and materials also being adequate.”

He further complained that the standard of industrial cleaning remained “questionable”.

“If it is done in a manner that is appropriate, provisions must be made for the chemically-treated areas to be ventilated. Ventilation then brings another problem. We were informed that those places should be open for at least 24 hours. That being said, we have schools in certain areas where that would warrant additional lighting and security. That is with good reason, but how do authorities treat to that?” he asked.

The BUT president further complained that contractors appeared to be following narrow contractual obligations in their execution of school repairs.

“You will see that there will be a swift deterioration of the plants because there are only treating to cosmetic areas,” he predicted.

"What we would have advised at the level of the ministry, the social partnership as well, is a measure where there is an inspection protocol and preventative maintenance. We are not just talking about schools; we are talking about a vast array of plants, the building stock of government and the vehicular field as well.