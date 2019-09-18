‘Small hustle’ gets a fine - Barbados Today

A 28-year-old general worker parted with $750 today and avoided a two-month prison sentence when he appeared in court on a drug charge.

Reco Ricardo Walkes, of 5th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic 28.25 grammes or $149 worth of cannabis on September 17.

The forthwith fine was imposed on the trafficking charge while he was reprimanded and discharged on the possession charge and convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the supply charge.

Police were on mobile patrol along 2nd Avenue New Orleans, St Michael when they spotted Walkes with two other men. However, he threw a transparent bag to the ground on seeing the police. It was retrieved and the marijuana found.

“That’s only a small hustle,” he told police at the time when asked to account for the substance.