‘Small hustle’ gets a fine - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

‘Small hustle’ gets a fine

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 18, 2019

A 28-year-old general worker parted with $750 today and avoided a two-month prison sentence when he appeared in court on a drug charge.

Reco Ricardo Walkes, of 5th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic 28.25 grammes or $149 worth of cannabis on September 17.

The forthwith fine was imposed on the trafficking charge while he was reprimanded and discharged on the possession charge and convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the supply charge.

Police were on mobile patrol along 2nd Avenue New Orleans, St Michael when they spotted Walkes with two other men.  However, he threw a transparent bag to the ground on seeing the police. It was retrieved and the marijuana found.

“That’s only a small hustle,” he told police at the time when asked to account for the substance.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Weather Bulletin
September 17, 2019
Back in court
September 18, 2019
Revenge robbery
September 17, 2019
Slow down
September 18, 2019
Station Hill teen goes missing
September 18, 2019
It’s not discrimination
September 17, 2019