Station Hill teen goes missing - Barbados Today

Station Hill teen goes missing

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 18, 2019

Police appealed tonight for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Chakita Amor Medford, 16, of 3rd Avenue, Goddings Road, Station Hill, St Michael, has been missing since Sunday afternoon around 3 o’clock when she left home to go the beach, her mother Coreen Medford told police.

At the time her clothing was unknown, police said.

Chakita Medford – who goes by the nicknames ‘Kita’ or ‘Tallies’ –  is five feet nine inches tall, slim, with a light complexion.

She has black, short, straightened hair, a small mouth and small lips, with dimples in both of her cheeks.

The teen has a heart murmur, looks older than her age and has a serious demeanour, said police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charity Amor Medford, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/7246, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

