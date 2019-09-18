Stringent conditions - Barbados Today

Strict bail conditions were imposed on an accused 32-year-old man with a history of assaults.

Newly installed Magistrate Alison Burke today ordered Samuel Stephen Worrell, of 5th Avenue Holder’s Land, Brandon’s, St Michael to report to the Black Rock Police Station every Monday and Thursday by 10 a.m. with valid identification.

The District ‘A’ No. 1 Court magistrate also told Worrell that he must be indoors by 7 p.m. every day and cannot leave until 7 a.m. In addition to the curfew, the accused also has to surrender his passport if he has one

and cannot apply for any other travel documents until the cases against him are completed.

Worrell who pleaded not guilty to unlawfully assaulting Mark Armstrong and Junior Rowe on September 13 has also been warned to stay at least 100 metres away from the complainants at all times.

He is on $5,000 bail in the meantime and will return to court on January 19, 2020.

The magistrate imposed the conditions following a successful bail application by Worrell’s lawyer Leslie Roberts after the prosecution had made submissions against bail.