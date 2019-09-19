Accused granted bail - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Accused granted bail

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 19, 2019

A 31-year-old man remanded in August on a charge that he preyed on a woman while she was in church, has been granted bail.

Jerome Obryan Rudder, of 4th Avenue Manning Land, St Michael spent 28 days at HMP Dodds in relation to the matter.

He was charged with stealing a $50 handbag, a $70 purse, a $50 pair of
glasses, a $500 cellular phone and $85 in cash belonging to Sady Mortley on
August 18.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, his bail came with the conditions that he reports to the Black Rock Police Station every Monday and Friday by 10 a.m. with valid identification and adhere to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily curfew.

He was granted bail which he secured with one surety.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke today and will make his next appearance before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2020.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Empty gardens
September 19, 2019
Belleplaine infant struck by police car
September 19, 2019
‘Bad to worse’
September 19, 2019
A dream come true
September 19, 2019
Crop thieves deal BADMC farmer a heavy blow
September 19, 2019
Cannabis found in teen’s boxers
September 19, 2019