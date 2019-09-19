Accused granted bail - Barbados Today

A 31-year-old man remanded in August on a charge that he preyed on a woman while she was in church, has been granted bail.

Jerome Obryan Rudder, of 4th Avenue Manning Land, St Michael spent 28 days at HMP Dodds in relation to the matter.

He was charged with stealing a $50 handbag, a $70 purse, a $50 pair of

glasses, a $500 cellular phone and $85 in cash belonging to Sady Mortley on

August 18.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, his bail came with the conditions that he reports to the Black Rock Police Station every Monday and Friday by 10 a.m. with valid identification and adhere to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily curfew.

He was granted bail which he secured with one surety.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke today and will make his next appearance before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2020.