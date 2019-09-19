BTEditorial - Finding Cannabis and Nirvana in the Atlantic Ocean - Barbados Today

Similar to the secretive business agreement which Government entered into with White Oak Consultancy, the proposed Medicinal Cannabis Bill 2019 is churning up some questions to which Barbadians must demand answers. Alas, though, there appears to be an air of national silence and acceptance where one does not know whether it is guided by fear, intimidation, acute adulation, coma or the arrival of some political nirvana.

Member of Parliament Reverend Joseph Atherley’s creation as Opposition Leader might have been as conveniently contrived as the gift of speech reportedly given to Balaam’s companion. But now we owe his Opposition People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP) genuine kudos for its revelations on issues related to the move to bring the Medicinal Cannabis Bill 2019 into law. There have been legitimate calls from members of the clergy and other interest groups for caution and greater discourse on this legislation. But we suspect these calls might fall on deaf ears as Government over the past months has shown a propensity to do, acknowledge error, and then re-do. But the PdP has made statements that demand explanation or denial from Government.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the PdP’s spokesman on Health, Wellness and the Environment Paul Gibson questioned the incorporation of two companies related to the new cannabis thrust. He queried the reasons why Government had not made public knowledge the incorporation of the Cannabis Licensing Authority or the privately-owned BIM-Medical Cannabis Limited. The former had been incorporated on July 26, 2019, and amazingly the latter was incorporated months before on September 19, 2018. All of this activity had quietly been undertaken while the actual legislation is only now being discussed. This is enough to raise eyebrows among those not blinkered by inane, political loyalties. Mr Gibson stated: “Please note that this Bill has neither been fully ventilated in Parliament nor passed by either the Honorable Senate or the Honorable House of Assembly…We would wish to ascertain whether these actions to establish these entities before the passage of the Bill is legal. If it is thought to be legal, is it ethical? And if ethical, is this action transparent?”

In essence, while Barbadians are listening to what for all intents and purposes has been rendered meaningless parliamentary debate on the Medicinal Cannabis Bill 2019, a regulatory agency has already been set up and a private concern has been incorporated to more than likely tap into the business end of the production of Cannabis for medicinal purposes. Transparency – if the documents produced by the PdP are accepted as authentic copies of official documents – has seemingly been sacrificed since last year. Barbadians should be asking themselves why and for whom?

The Opposition PdP spokesman went further by asking questions of parties associated with the two incorporated entities. “We would wish also to be told as to the involvement of George Walton Payne & Co., Winston Best of Apple Hall, St Philip and William Armstrong of Ruby Plantation, St Philip; all of whose names appear in the certification documents relative to the Cannabis Authority. It is to be noted that the documents list the registered office address as Government headquarters, Bay Street. Similarly, we would wish to be advised as to the involvement of Basil Hunte, Damian Cohall and Sebastien Hunte; all of whom are listed as Directors of BIM-Medical Cannabis Ltd,” Gibson noted. These are all very legitimate queries.

The efficacy of the usage of Cannabis for medicinal, religious or recreational purposes is not the issue here. There will be cogent arguments for and against its usage for generations to come. One can argue that if Cannabis is good for medicinal usage, then what is the big deal if it is used for religious and recreational purposes. Wouldn’t it contribute to the good health of those users too? But that seems not to be essence of what is puzzling Mr Gibson and many who have been taken aback by yesterday’s revelations. Why the secrecy? Why the rush? Why is Government putting the cart before the horse? Why are agencies being incorporated even before the laws that provide the raison d’être for their existence are passed?

During the probation era of 1920-1933 in the United States, many shadowy characters made millions from the illegal sale of alcohol. The end of prohibition might have affected the profit margins of many but the post-1933 period did not mean that big bucks stopped flowing into the coffers of those controlling the legal booze.

The illegal sale of marijuana has garnered significant fortunes for many among us and on a small island like Barbados, those profiteers are well known to most citizens. In several instances, they are the neighbours who live next door. The eventual passage of the Medicinal Cannabis Bill 2019 might affect some profit margins but by no stretch of the imagination will the industry stop bringing profits to those legally positioned to exploit the market.

The PdP should not be the only concerned entity asking questions and demanding answers from this current Government.