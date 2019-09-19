Class act! - Barbados Today

The shouts and screams that filled the auditorium at the Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination when he came on stage were clear evidence that the crowd came to see and hear top local entertainer Edwin Yearwood.

He had not hit a single note yet, but the place was in jubilation. But that was to be expected since they had waited patiently for him.

It was 10 p.m., two hours after the start of the show, at the third edition of this year’s Mahalia’s Corner which featured the lead singer of Krosfyah.

The General hit the stage and to the sold-out show Sunday night, he belted out the words of Joe Cocker’s tune You Are so Beautiful to Me causing a huge uproar.

With clean, clear vocals, his rendition of the popular ballad sent chills through the room. A slower more soulful version of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song served as a medium for him to show off his pitch-perfect voice. Edwin sat on a stool and effortlessly delivered a moving version of Stevie Wonder’s 1995 mega-hit Overjoyed. Needless to say, all three songs earned him resounding applause and standing ovations.

The singing of those songs seemed to be a subtle reminder to the audience that while his repertoire of music is primarily soca, it was the singing of a ballad which started his musical career.

The man of few words did little talking, only to remind patrons that Krosfyah was celebrating 30 years of existence this year and to let budding songwriters know that there are clever ways to get their message across.

The more than hour-long set included some favourites: Wet Me, Sweatin, Feel Like Home, All Night Long, Feting is Me Drug, Something Greater, Oil Pumping, Nah Missing Me, I Can’t Help Myself, Chrissening, Krank It, Yardie, Down De Road and Pump Me Up.

When the singer bade the crowd farewell, the music to Sak Passe was playing in the background so he came back on stage and obliged the audience. By this time, everyone was standing ready and willing to carry out his every command.

Earlier in the night, host 2 Mile Hill rocked the show and was in fine form, as always. The skilful musicians backed lead singer Mahalia to serve up energetic renditions of Lost One, The Way, Unfaithful, Set You Free, My Immortal, Jagger, Shot the Sheriff, Goggle, Ninja Bike and Get Over.

The spotlight artiste, 16-year-old Diana Price, delivered flawless renditions of All Of Me and Read All About It.

The Open Mic segment was a bit longer than usual with seven excellent performers. Destiny Hunte sang Tyrone, Gabe delivered They Don’t Know, the duo Zodiac sang I Go Back To You, Vickie-Ann did spoken word, Dria performed Summertime, Kayela did He Loves Me and Larix sang Glitch. (IMC)