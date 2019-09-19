Enough! - Barbados Today

The highly publicized spat between the Sugar Industries Staff Association (SISA) and the Barbados Agricultural Management Company (BAMC) seems headed for international arbitration.

President of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) Edwin O’Neal has signalled his intention to report Government to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) if it does not settle the months-long impasse between the two agencies.

However, O’Neal, the former president of SISA said he will give the minister responsible a last opportunity to resolve the standoff before taking the matter to the world’s highest labour body.

He made the declaration this morning, while giving the president’s address at CTUSAB’s midterm Delegates’ Conference at the 3W’s Oval at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

O’Neal has openly criticized BAMC and its chairman Winston Best for the manner in which it conducted its retrenchment exercise last year where 46 workers lost their jobs.

He has contended that during that process the BAMC did not follow the ‘last in, first out’ rule, neither did the corporation follow Government’s orders on which positions should be retrenched.

O’Neal also accused BAMC of offering packages to workers without consulting their representatives and further suggested that ardent union members were targeted.

In his fiery address, the CTUSAB president said enough was enough.

He said they would not sit idly by as BAMC showed a blatant lack of respect towards unions and the labour movement.

“It is a matter that is not yet resolved, it is a matter that allows the hierarchy of BAMC to behave like little Hitlers and tin Gods. As if to add salt to the wound, the union, while taking the mature decision to give peace a chance and refer the matter to the chief labour officer for conciliation, the response from the BAMC has been abusive, insulting, arrogant and disrespectful, in spite of the best efforts of the chief labour officer.

“The political directorate, and I regret that the minister did not hear first-hand, but this has been communicated to him, but the political directorate has the opportunity to bring satisfactory closure to this unsavoury matter, failing which, the matter will be referred to the ILO as a formal complaint against the Government of Barbados,” O’Neal revealed.

“I am not holding a gun to anyone’s head, but there comes a time when action has to be taken and decisive action…all I will say at this point is he that hath ears to hear, let them hear.”

Back in December 2018 when the row surfaced, O’Neal said it would be handled by the Social Partnership.

Subsequent meetings were also held with Minister of Labour Colin Jordan and Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir to find a solution, with no success.

In a last ditch effort to end the dispute, SISA turned the matter over to the chief labour officer. However, O’Neale contended that management from BAMC failed to turn up for scheduled meetings.

Efforts to reach Weir or Jordan for comment proved unsuccessful up to time of publication.

