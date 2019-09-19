Gun case over to the high court - Barbados Today

Gun case over to the high court

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 19, 2019

Indictable charges against St Michael resident Shamar Corey Alleyne were today committed to the High Court.

Alleyne, of 3rd Avenue Chapman Lane is accused of unlawfully wounding Ryan Walkes on March 17, 2014 with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do some serious bodily harm to him.

He is further charged with using a firearm without a valid licence on the same date.

When Alleyne, who was previously granted $50,000 bail by the High Court with conditions, appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today the necessary court documents were signed for the matters to be transferred to the criminal assizes.

