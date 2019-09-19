Nabbed in the cemetery - Barbados Today

Although he believed he was being set up when he got a telephone call about a quantity of weed, Omar Dabian Samuel Moore still left armed and set off for an undisclosed location.

As the then 35-year-old, of 2nd Avenue Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael walked through the Westbury Cemetery on April 19, 2016 around 1:30 a.m. he was followed by plain-clothes police in an unmarked car.

After lawmen identified themselves, informing Moore that they were investigating another matter, a search was conducted.

When the officer got to his waistline, Crown Counsel Randolph Burnett said, Moore pushed away his hand and attempted to run but was quickly subdued.

The search continued and a brown and a black firearm was found loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Another three rounds were found in his back pocket wrapped in a black glove.

Asked if he had a licence from the Commissioner of Police to carry the weapon, Moore responded, “nah”.

He added: “Officer I now get a phone call from and unknown number for . . . weed. I tell myself this look like a set up. I can’t believe I get hold so easy.”

Moore was later charged and today in the No. 2 Supreme Court before Justice Randall Worrell, pleaded guilty to possession of a .38 revolver without a valid licence and possession of eight rounds of ammunition without a valid permit.

Moore’s attorney Angella Mitchell-Gittens requested a presentencing report and the time her client has spent on remand, to which the judge agreed.

Moore, who is currently on remand at Dodds, has nine convictions on his record.

He returns before the High Court on November 15.