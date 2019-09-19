Steps being taken to address learning difficulties - Barbados Today

Government has taken measures to diagnose literacy gaps and improve functional literacy levels in schools, says Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education Senator Dr Romel Springer.

Addressing a monthly meeting of Rotary Club of Barbados South today Dr Springer said Erdiston Teachers’ Training College had created a centre aimed at reducing the number of students experiencing “literacy deficits” in the education system.

“It is intended that the centre will provide literacy testing, intervention approaches and monitoring services for students in primary schools who have been identified by their teachers as having literacy problems,” the senator said.

He attracted comments when he noted some children were either allowed to say little in school or were considered disruptive without any thorough analysis of the rationale for their behaviour and were allowed to sit exams and fail.

In the context of literacy he reported: “During the month of August 2019, a cadre of 22 teachers were trained in the area of literacy diagnosis by using a battery of tests to assess students.

“Information received from the assessments will translate into curriculum modifications and specific intervention programmes to match the individual student’s needs,” Dr Springer noted.

The education official said every year a significant number of young people leave secondary schools without any qualifications or certificates.

“There is now the School Teacher Effectiveness Plans (STEPs) programme which seeks to tackle literacy and numeracy within the school setting, starting as early as primary school,” Dr Springer told Rotary members during the meeting at Accra Beach Hotel.

He continued: “However, there is a need to put something in place for the youth and adults who have already left school without acquiring the functional skills that would enable them to be productive citizens in this society.”

Senator Springer urged service clubs and the private sector to support Government initiatives by assisting and adopting schools to aid the educational development of children.