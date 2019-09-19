Thousands in prizes - Barbados Today

The curtain came down on the Miss Universe Barbados 2019 season with the annual prize-giving ceremony and gathering for family and friends of the delegates.

2019 winner, Shanel Ifill, was also present at Sky Mall, the home of their training throughout the pageant process.

Sponsors and gift-givers alike bestowed prizes on each of the delegates with the lion’s share naturally going to Ifill. The prizes were estimated at over $100, 000.

Director and co-owner of Crown Events Inc. Brian Green was overwhelmed with the public’s support and online engagement, both pre and post show. He admits that unlike previous years, he has already started to visualize the 2020 show, and he credits his “amazing nine” for feeding his inspiration for next year’s production.

Shanel already has travel engagements booked in preparation for the Miss Universe Pageant, with a trip to Ohio to be fitted for gowns with sponsors Henri’s of Ohio, as well as a trip to the United Kingdom to participate in the World Travel Market with Crown Events partners, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

In between her studies at Cave Hill, the second-year law student will also be in daily training with speech, elocution and media training coach, Gaynelle Marshall, pageant coach Sharon Sargeant, walking and poise coach Michellan Bascombe and personal training.

At 20, Ifill is the youngest queen of this franchise but is already looking forward to the demanding schedule in preparation for the international show.

Other special awardees were Hillary Williams, who was both second runner up and People’s Choice, Jeunssa Banfield, Miss Congeniality, and Kristen Asha who was voted Miss Photogenic. (PR)