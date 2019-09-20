Four chosen for Doha - Barbados Today

Top Barbadian hurdler Shane Brathwaite headlines a team of four athletes – two women and two men – who will represent Barbados at the upcoming World Championships in Doha, from September 27 to October 6.

Brathwaite will compete in the 110m hurdles. His qualifying performance that is also a season’s best is 13.31 seconds and this was achieved on August 10 at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. The qualifying standard for the World Championships is 13.46.

Sada Williams will compete in the Women’s 400m. She qualified with a season best performance of 51.48 that was achieved in Barbados on June 22. The qualifying standard is 51.80.

Tia Adana Belle will compete in the 400m hurdles. Her season best is 54.18 that she ran in Gainesville Florida on March 28. The qualifying standard for the imminent meet is 56.00.

Sprinter Mario Burke will compete in the 100m. He dipped under 10 seconds when he ran a personal best of 9.98 seconds on June 5 in Austin, Texas. The qualifying standard is 10.10.

Two additional athletes Jonathan Jones and Greggmar Swift also achieved qualifying performances but are unavailable for the World Championships.

The athletes will be accompanied by manager/coach Alwyn Babb and sports therapist Chalise Jordan.

The athletes and management team will arrive in Doha on September 23.