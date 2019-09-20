Robbery out of character for Murray - Barbados Today

The sentencing phase of a robbery case against a St Michael man will continue in the No. 2 Supreme Court on October 11 before Justice Randall Worrell.

The adjournment was given today after a probation officer read a report on Demareco Rico Murray.

The officer told the court that the convicted man had expressed regret for his actions and was asking the court’s leniency in sentencing.

The court also heard that the London Bourne Towers, Bay Street resident had told the officer that he had learned from his mistake and “intends” to become a “worthwhile” citizen on his release from prison.

Reading the report, the officer stated that Murray had been described as an “industrious and respectful person” and some in his community had expressed shock that he had been charged for such an offence saying that it was out of character.

Murray it was revealed is a first-time offender with a low to medium risk of reoffending. A prison warden also told the court that up to today’s date the convicted man had spent a total of 1,568 days on remand at Dodds.

Back in June, Murray pleaded guilty to robbing Sherene Mussenden of a chain, a cellular phone and a handbag totaling $1,120 on June 2, 2015. When Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas read the facts it was revealed that Murray had been adamant that he did not “rob nobody” four years ago.

Mussenden was walking along Beckles Road, the City around 1 a.m. on her way home in the company of a male friend when she looked back and saw three men running towards her, one holding a gun and wearing a mask, while the other two were crouching. They pounced causing her and the friend to run.

One of the men grabbed her from the back, while the masked gunman put the weapon to her stomach and robbed her of her belongings.

Mussenden contacted police after escaping into a neighbour’s house. Murray later turned himself over to police.

“I ain’t know about nothing, I ain’t do nothing . . . I ain’t rob nobody,” he told police when questioned four years ago. He also declined to give a written statement to police.

None of the property was recovered.

Murray’s attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens, will mitigate on his behalf on the next court date.