BMS continues to monitor tropical wave - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of a strong tropical wave with its axis now near 58°W, south of 15°N.

A NOAA hurricane hunter investigated the system this afternoon and found that the wave lacks a well-defined circulation.

Although the system continues to be disorganized, some gradual development remains likely later this weekend or early next week as the system moves quickly westward crossing Barbados and the Windward islands later tonight into tomorrow.

Regardless of development, brisk surface winds of 25 to 30kt (45 to 55km/h) with higher gusts and pockets of moderate to heavy showers are anticipated with rainfall accumulations of 75 to 100mm (3 to 4 inches) possible during the passage of this system.

Deteriorating sea-conditions with east-southeasterly swells of 3.0 to 4.0m (10 to 13ft) are likely. Thus, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6 pm today until Monday.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case, that wind-speeds of 25 to 30kt (45 to 55km/h) and /or seas greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

The BMS will continue to closely monitor the progress of this tropical wave and will issue further updates as conditions warrant.