AG urges Barbadians to remain alert as Tropical Storm Karen passes island - Barbados Today

Attorney General Dale Marshall has urged Barbadians to continue to exercise caution as the island continues to experience gusty winds and showers from Tropical Storm Karen.

The system, which forecasters predicted did not pose a direct risk to Barbados, passed to the south of the island this morning.

“I am sure that all Barbadians are relieved that Tropical Storm Karen has passed to the south of Barbados.

“As far as Barbados is concerned thus far we have experienced some very strong winds but there is no report of damage at this point.

Marshall, however, pointed out that the island was still expected to experience some high winds throughout the morning and he urged residents to exercise caution.

“Government is urging all Barbadians to mindful of the fact there is a high surf advisory and that means that it is a tremendous risk to life and limb to people who would venture out to sea at this point in time.

“We should take care of ourselves and don’t expose ourselves to unnecessary risk,” he said.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Karen is expected to move across the Windward Islands this afternoon and tonight.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, along with Grenada while a tropical storm watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Barbados is concerned about the fact that it may hit some of our brother and sister islands in the rest of the region and we wish them the very, very best of luck and we hope that they suffer no damage,” Marshall said.