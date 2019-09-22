Weather Update - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) says the island could still experience showers and possible thunderstorms today even as Tropical Storm Karen moves farther away from Barbados.

The BMS said: “The excessive rainfall accumulations threat to Barbados has also diminished. However some showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are still possible over the next 12 to 18 hours as the system draws instability and moisture from the equatorial regions across Barbados.

A high-surf advisory and a small craft warning also remain in effect as the forecasters warn that east-southeasterly to southerly swells of eight to ten feet are likely.

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Karen was located near 12 degrees north, 61.7 west or about 160 miles southwest of Barbados.

The center of the system is moving through the southern Windwards, bringing gusty winds and heavy rains to the islands of Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.