Missing: Charmaine Marcia Watkins - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

She is 52-year-old Charmaine Marcia Watkins of #75 Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church.

She left the residence, which is also occupied by her mother, Yvonne Watkins, on August 26 around 6:45 a.m.

Her mother was however informed that she was seen at work by colleagues and the last time she was seen on the job was on Friday, September 6.

Charmaine is approximately five feet, six inches tall and is between 175-180 pounds.

She has dark brown eyes and short dark brown hair and walks with an erect appearance.

Anyone with information about Charmaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2608/2612, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.