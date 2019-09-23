Showtime - Barbados Today

Striker Jabarry ‘Papi’ Chandler accounted for the lone match-winning goal as Empire Club snatched a 1-0 victory over St. Andrew Lions when the 2019 Capelli Sport Super Cup continued last night at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey, St. Michael, AstroTurf.

As the rain pelted down, the opening half of the nightcap game ended in a stalemate between the two premier league teams. But in the end it was Chandler’s solitary scored in the 76th minute of the final period that allowed Empire to celebrate.

Known as the Mighty Blues, Empire coached by Deane Alleyne have now played two games unbeaten and are top of Zone F with a total of six points.

St. Andrew Lions are in the second position on three points while White Hall Titans and Cosmos remain winless as week one of competition concluded yesterday.

Both teams possessed a strong midfield where several fouls occurred, and the slippery conditions on the turf did not help either. Despite the drenched outfield and the ball moving sluggishly across the terrain, chances were still created but on most occasions shots taken through free-kick opportunities or otherwise were sent flying over the crossbar.

Empire, in particular, were rewarded a few free-kick opportunities that were taken mostly by Shanoi Evans who went a bit too hard on the drive each time. St. Andrew Lions, on the other hand, formulated good passes but were unable to finish the job.

At the start of the second-half St. Andrew Lions ran at Empire and looked promising to score a goal, but it was the other way around. Empire with the chance to score ensured they capitalised when a well-executed pass found Chandler on the far right for a brilliant right-foot finish past St. Andrew Lions goalkeeper Donte Hinds.

Minutes later St. Andrew Lions had a chance to equalise off a free-kick top of the 18-yard box and instead of testing Empire goalkeeper Oba Tucker the ball went wide of the target.

Opportunities kept rolling in for St. Andrew Lions, but they failed to convert and in the end handed Empire another easy win.

In the opening encounter Group C leaders Pride of Gall Hill moved to four points having also picked up a 1-0 victory against Pinelands Football Club compliments Shaquon Welch in the 24th minute.

University of the West Indies Blackbirds are in second position with three points, Porey Spring have registered just one point while Pinelands have yet to get off the mark.

The second showdown of the night between Checker Hall Football Club and Villa United FC was spiced with lots of fireworks as the opening half ended 4-4 and featured two hat-tricks. But in the end it was Villa United with an impressive 7-5 triumph over Checker Hall.

Midfielder Norrin Corbin registered five goals on the night, scoring in the 13th, 30th, 47th, 59th and 71st minute for Villa United in a performance to be remembered. Nathan McCollin and Dario Blackman contributed the first two goals for Villa United scored in the first and fourth minute into the encounter.

For Checker Hall Javere Cumberbatch starred in a losing cause with a hattrick scored in the fourth, 16th and 22nd minutes while Tyreke Archer and Azari Collymore accounted for a goal each in the 25th and 89th minutes.

After an exciting first half, Villa United scored two minutes into the final period through Corbin who outpaced his marker then slotted home his hat-trick in the 47th minute past Checker Hall goalkeeper Paul Anderson-Fields.

Corbin thoroughly tormented the opposition on the left flank running towards the Kent/Upton end. He shifted two defenders for his fourth goal [59th minute] and finished off the night with his fifth in the 71st minute. Villa United began to build scoring momentum and Checker Hall were suddenly playing catch-up, but by then it was all too late.

Checker Hall also a member of Group D have failed to get off the mark, but Villa United, Ellerton Football Club and Notre Dame Soccer Club are all tied on three points.

