Tourism boost - Barbados Today

Officials in Jamaica are leaving nothing to chance as they continue to aggressively pursue all aspects of the tourism market to boost arrival numbers and increase visitor spend.

Nothing was more evident when destination Jamaica hosted its 29th staging of the annual Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2019. The three-day event saw hundreds of buyers and sellers coming together to do business at the sprawling Montego Bay Convention Centre. Notably were the scores of buyers from non-traditional markets of Latin America, Europe and Asia who were seeking to find out more about the accommodation options, tours, event spaces, attractions and cruises that destination Jamaica has to offer.

The local agriculture and manufacturing sectors also were featured prominently, as several umbrella organizations helped to push local products and services.

The expectant buyers also had the opportunity to wet their cultural taste buds, as they were treated to an array of local festivities and social events including beach parties, cruises, attractions and tours. This allowed them to get a first-hand experience of some of what the destination has to offer, giving them an opportunity to better sell it to clients and potential travellers.

“Our linkages initiative is a critical component of our local tourism growth strategy,” Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said in his message to the sellers and buyers.

“It seeks to ensure that the products and services which are utilized in the sector are grown or manufactured in Jamaica. Thus, helping to provide sustainable jobs and improve the standard of living of our people,” he added.

Several journalists from around the world also had the opportunity to sample some of the delectable food and soak up some of the enjoyable and adventurous activities and tours on offer.

One of the strategies employed by destination Jamaica is the building out of the variety of accommodation and attractions across the island. President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson pointed out that with Jamaica being one of the more seasoned tourism destinations in the western hemisphere, all stakeholders had to work harder at ensuring that Jamaica could rival newer destinations.

“Our Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association members know that to keep ahead of the pack, their resorts and attractions must be maintained at the highest possible standards,” said Robinson.

Besides increased airlift and airport expansions, the accommodation sector has been positioning itself to do just that. Last year, the destination welcomed some 2.45 million long-stay visitors and witnessed just over US$3 billion in tourist spend. Officials are targeting 2.68 million guests this year and revenue of US$3.49 billion.

One location that shows the depth, diversity, uniqueness and authenticity of the award-winning destination is the Half Moon hotel, which media partners had the opportunity to experience.

One of the oldest hotel properties on Jamaica’s west coast, this 65-year-old accommodation continues to draw ‘oohs and aahs’ from those who get to experience it.

Started in 1954, with a few rooms on some 35 acres of retired sugarcane plantation, the hotel has since blossomed into a more than 8,000 room accommodation, divided into cottages and villas, stretching over close to three miles with a golf course.

The world-renowned property is currently wrapping up a US$75 million investment in renovating some aspects of the aging product and introducing a range of great-house type cottages to be opened by the end of this year.

With several dining options catering to all tastes, the Half Moon prides itself on being a location with a very high return rate. This award-winning hotel, which attracts many celebrities and some of the world’s wealthiest, recently appointed its first female general manager Shernette Crichton, who is a Jamaican – a fact that Chairman Guy Steuart III said he was very pleased about.

Crichton told Barbados TODAY she was dedicated to maintaining a high quality while ensuring that that the hotel kept abreast with current trends.

Many of the newer rooms, though infused with that modern contemporary style, maintained an old-world charm – which is true to the Half Moon brand. There is no doubt that the energetic and dedicated staff members are also responsible for the growth of the hotel over the years.

Most guests are from the US market, but Crichton said she was working to expand that in coming years through existing and new partnerships. Jamaica also prides itself on offering a wide variety of tours and attractions, an area which officials say they were also keen on growing significantly.

One of the leading companies in this area is Island Routes, which is celebrating ten years this year. Vice president of sales David Shields told Barbados TODAY the company was dedicated to promoting “quality tourism activities in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean” as the region seeks to cash in on the still lucrative tourism and travel market.

While it was originally formed in support of the Sandals Beaches business, Island Routes, now the ground handler for various companies, has expanded into hosting groups and working with third party tour providers across the region.

“Our tour portfolio is quite expansive with over 500 tours across the region and our markets extends in the Eastern Caribbean,” he pointed out.

“We work with a number of partners in Barbados as well. The nature of the business is one that requires that you are always building and refreshing the portfolio. What we find is that we are always having to find new tours and new opportunities and in Barbados we are doing just that – looking at finding new opportunities for new tours and new experiences,” he explained.

With the variety of accommodation options, tours and attractions and events, tourism officials in Jamaica say they are upbeat about future prospects.

“We are always energized and fired up to share abroad the gem that is Jamaica, because we live it, because we love it and because we believe in it,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Stating that there was a significant demand for destination Jamaica, White said with the ongoing developments and those to come they “are extremely upbeat about a strong finish to 2019 and a very strong start to 2020”. (MM)