Youths get community service - Barbados Today

Three young men have until January 31 next year to complete 120 hours of community service.

Magistrate Alison Burke imposed the sentence today after the St Michael youths pleaded guilty to theft.

They are 18-year-old Jalani Malik Gibson, of Block 6B Fernihurst, Deacons; 20-year-old Tre Carlos Blackman, of Block 12A Bach Path, Deacons; and 20-year-old Carson Lyasu Bartlett, of Block 3A Fernihurst, Deacons Road.

Gibson and Blackman pleaded guilty to stealing two cellular phones worth $3,600; a $60 handbag and a $15 bottle of suntan lotion belonging to Tina Longley on September 20 as well as a $480 car key belonging to Drive A Matic Car Rentals.

Meanwhile Bartlett pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen property, namely the two cellular phones, knowing or believing them to be stolen.

None of the three young men was previously known to the law courts.

The property was recovered and a restitution order was granted by the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court so that the property could be handed over to the owner.

“Take your community service seriously. Turn up where you have to turn up and report to whom you have to report. Make sure your hours are tallied and make sure you are of good behaviour, so things can go in your favour,” Magistrate Burke advised the three before adjourning.