Broken Tridents - Barbados Today

It appears the Barbados Tridents have a patent for losing games at Kensington Oval in the Caribbean Premier League.

Last night they suffered their eighth consecutive ignominious defeat at the Oval, when they lost a close encounter by five runs against the Jamaica Tallawahs. Chasing a paltry total of 128, the Tridents scored 122 for nine in their twenty overs.

The Tridents’ batsmen were caught in a spin trap set by left arm spinner Zahir Zhan and leg-spinner Imran Khan and undone by the medium-pace of Man of the Match Shamar Springer and Dwayne Smith.

Opener Alex Hales got the Tridents’ innings off to a positive start by striking two huge sixes off left-arm spinner George Worker who opened the bowling with Zahir Khan. The first six sailed over square-leg, the second one seemed to be seeking entry through the doors of the Sir Garfield Sobers Pavilion.

His opening partner Johnson Charles joined in the party with a drive which raced like a bullet through the covers off a full toss from the same bowler. Tridents raced to 25 after four overs with Hales doing the bulk of the scoring. Then he played another sweep shot off the bowling of Zahir Khan and the ball flew to Jade Dernbach at square-leg who plucked it out of the air.

Charles, who was dropped twice by Zahir Khan at deep backward square off the medium-pace off Dernbach, and at third-man off Smith, was joined by Justin Greaves, the stylish right-handed batsman. But he never got going and laboured over 12 balls for six runs while Charles seemed to have difficulty with finding the gaps in the field.

The batsmen’s productivity went on go slow. Greaves’ torment ended when he prodded at a ball that gripped on the surface from Imran Khan into the hands of substitute fielder Steven Jacobs at cover. He departed with 38 runs on the scoreboard in the eighth over.

Five runs later after J.P Duminy dragged an innocuous delivery from Smith into his stumps, it became obvious that the Tallawahs despite their modest total were not going to give up without a fight . The Tridents crawled to 49 for three wickets at the end of the tenth over when the refreshment break was taken .

After the break, Charles and Jonathan Carter made an attempt to increase the scoring rate. Both of them began to hit the occasional boundary and took the score to 74 in the 12th over, before Carter gave Springer a Christmas gift in September.

The young all-rounder bowled a slower ball to the veteran left-handed batsman outside the off-stump and he decided to play an upper cut only to present Worker with a catch at short third-man. Carter appeared to acknowledge the folly of the shot by banging his bat into his pads but by then it was too late and the Tridents were 74 for 4.

The dismissal of Charles for 31 from 35 balls in the 15th over left the Tridents in a pickle at 78 for five. Charles had to bat through the innings to steer the Tridents to victory but for the umpteenth time in his career he was a victim of the short ball. Charles’ luck ran out when he pulled a short ball from Springer into the hands of Smith at deep mid-wicket.

It was up to captain Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse to guide the Tridents to victory, but neither of them lasted long at the crease. Holder attempted a slog sweep off the bowling of Imran Khan, mistimed it and was caught by wicketkeeper Glen Philips who ran over twenty yards to take the catch. At 81 for six all hopes of a Tridents’ victory seemed to have faded .

Three runs later, Nurse, who played as a batsman in the match, gloved Springer to Philips. The left-handed Raymon Reifer came to the wicket and staged a one-man show to take the Tridents to a few runs within victory with quick-fire 26 from 12 balls.

Fifteen runs were required for victory from the 20th over bowled by Smith. The second ball was struck by Reifer over deep mid-wicket for six, but his near-miracle cameo ended when he was caught by Springer at deep cover with six runs required for victory.

Imran Khan took three wickets for 19 runs from four overs, Springer bowled four overs, conceded 32 runs while taking three vital wickets and Smith chipped in with two wickets for 22 runs. Zahir Khan who returned figures of 1 wicket for 11 runs from three overs, was the bowler who left the batsmen befuddled during the Tridents’ innings.

Earlier, the Tallawahs were dismissed for 127 from 20 overs after the Tridents won the toss and opted to field. Philips who opened the innings scored 41 from 35 balls, he counted five boundaries and a six, Ramaal Lewis contributed 27.

Leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane returned the impressive figures of 2 wickets for 17 runs, while Holder and Reifer took 2 wickets for 21 and 31 runs respectively.