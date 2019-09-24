Burglar jailed - Barbados Today

A St Michael man has been jailed for three years and three months for committing a number of burglaries over the last three months.

Darius Radghcomar Smithwick Bishop, of Crichlow Land, Belfield, Black Rock pleaded guilty before Magistrate Alison Burke to seven offences and was sentenced in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

Bishop’s spree began between July 14 and 15 when he broke into Mabel’s Canteen and stole several bottled drinks worth $123.50 belonging to Mabel Massiah.

Four weeks later, between August 14 and 19 he targeted four places namely – Chosen One Daycare and Preschool where he stole $60 cash, baby formula and cereal, baby wipes, baby food, milk, disinfectant and other items worth $667.79 belonging to Dawn Mitchell; Good Angels Daycare and Preschool where he stole 41 juices, a cellular phone and $10 cash totaling $886 belonging to Tanisha Hunte as well as Desta’s Bar and Deli where he stole assorted drinks including alcoholic beverages, four packets of chewing gum, six packs of wrappers and other items worth $1,385 belonging to Desta Baptiste.

He also trespassed in the house of Nonepattie Lavia and stole a $250 bottle of whiskey. On August 27 he trespassed at Tanya Stanford’s residence with intent to commit theft.

Two weeks later between September 4 and 5 he entered Kidz Come First Learning Centre and Daycare as a trespasser and stole a flat screen television, a DVD player, a whole chicken, two bags of potato chips and 30 bags of “kool aid” worth $940.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and three-month sentences were imposed to run currently on all the charges except one.

On the offence involving Stanford he was sentenced to three years in prison to run consecutively. The woman secured her house and left. Her son remained at home. The youngster was in the bathroom when he heard a noise and went to investigate only to find an unknown man standing in the hallway. The culprit fled on seeing him and the teen contacted his mother who called the police, Station Sergeant Carrison Henry said in reading the facts.

However, Bishop could not enter a plea on the indictable charge that he entered the Pentecostal Church of the Living God and stole two speakers, three amplifiers and a mixer total worth $3,600 between September 11 and 15.

He returns before the court on October 2 on that charge but informed Magistrate Burke that he would like that matter fast-tracked to the High Court.