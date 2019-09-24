Jones admits indecently assaulting teenager - Barbados Today

When painter Terry Louis Antonio Jones encountered a 14-year-old girl for a second time in the City on May 22, 2018 he pretended to be a law enforcement officer and informed her that he would be taking her to the station.

On the first encounter on Garnett Street the man who was 44 years old at the time said, “I now see you [referring to another man] and she come from in the bush, I want to know wa wanna was doing”. Both parties walked away but Jones told the girl “Don’t move” while removing silver handcuffs from his backpack.

“I am taking you to the station,” the man continued even after the other male denied knowing the teenager.

The three subsequently went their separate ways but the complainant came across Jones again near the Central Bank where he told her that he was escorting her to the station. Thinking that he was a police officer she went along but the culprit directed her to a building on Roebuck Street, St Michael and told her to climb the stairs. While doing that he pulled her backpack causing her to stumble. When she turned around he pushed her in the chest causing her to fall in a sitting position. The culprit then unzipped his pants and pulled out his penis and said, “ If you do not want to go to the station you will have to give me something”. When he tried to hold her head she was able to push him away, escape and seek help.

The culprit was arrested eight days later.

In the High Court this morning, Jones, of no fixed place of abode, but previously from Pilgrim Road, Christ Church pleaded guilty to offence of committing an act of serious indecency on the 14-yeart-old girl.

The matter before Justice Randall Worrell in the No. 2 Supreme Court was then adjourned until November 8. A pre-sentencing report and a report on Jones’ time spent on remand at Dodds have been ordered for the next sitting.