Holder outlines customs plans - Barbados Today

It will not be an easy task but Customs’ newest boss is determined to change the culture of that entity.

Comptroller of Customs Owen Holder is advising employees of the Customs and Excise Department to get on board with his new initiative as he seeks to transform the heavily-criticized Government department.

Speaking during the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (BCCI) business luncheon at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre this afternoon, Holder, who is overseeing the upgrade from ASYCUDA ++ to ASYCUDA World at Customs, revealed he had a two-step plan.

He said several new policies would also be introduced to help shape Customs’ new mode of operations.

“Customs has a unique culture, but there is always room for change and going forward you have to set parameters on how each officer will operate, or is supposed to operate. Those parameters are the guidelines…and where any activity falls outside of that parameter you will seek to take the necessary action to ensure that those persons come back within those parameters,” Holder explained.

“We will design those policies, we will communicate those policies, we will have meetings designed to illustrate that these are the policies with which you are supposed to operate, and any officer that operates outside of that policy, I will ask the stakeholders to notify me and I will take the necessary action to ensure that the policy guidelines of the department are kept.”

Additionally, Holder said providing training opportunities for his staff was also critical.

He maintained it was imperative that workers were afforded the chance to interact with other customs employees who worked at international ports of entry.

“I believe it is all about exposing persons to activities. If you travel the region like I did, you see other customs organisations operate. We are often asked for persons to go to courses from international organisations where they can now see or hear and deliberate with other customs officers,” the Comptroller pointed out.

“I believe that interaction is critical because it helps you to open your vision, open your perspective, and then you can bring back that experience and share it with persons within your organisation.

“Those are the two main ways that I will push to ensure that the culture within Customs is adjusted to suit my policies,” Holder added.