City Centre Lucky Horseshoe closed - Barbados Today

Two years after it was opened, the City branch of the Lucky Horseshoe and Saloon Steakhouse chain has shut its doors, it has been revealed.

The 24-hour American-style eatery closed the City Centre mall location at the end of August, a note posted on its doors said, adding only that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the bar and grill will be closed “temporarily, until further notice”.

The workers who were employed at the Bridgetown location have been shared among the other sites – Bagatelle, St Thomas; Warrens, St Michael and Worthing in Christ Church, Director Laura Galt told Barbados TODAY.

She attributed the closure of the City Centre branch to part of the company’s ongoing restructuring which began almost a year ago.

“We are restructuring all across the board,” she said.

Galt was unable to say if further restructuring is planned but suggested that the option was not off the table.

She described the business environment for the company as “very slow right now”, but said she was hoping for a turn around in fortune.

Galt said: ‘We are looking at it day by day to see how things are going to pick up or not.

“But we are hoping for a good season this year.”

The Lucky Horseshoe bar and restaurant chain opened in 1998, offering a variety of grill dishes and featuring live sport and slot machines.

Towards the end of last year, the company laid off a number of employees. This came after some workers’ hours were slashed to as low as 27 per week over four days.

