Fire scare - Barbados Today

Poor living conditions, a lack of maintenance and laid-back responses from management have pushed students on the University of the West Indies’ oldest on-campus residence to take matters into their own hands.

On Tuesday, dozens protested outside the university’s administrative building demanding swift attention be paid to the building.

The situation reportedly boiled over on Tuesday evening when a stove reportedly exploded injuring a female resident and angering her peers.

Anonymously, they complained that among other issues, the shared bathroom facilities, have been left in deplorable condition and portions of the building have been caving in, placing students in danger.

President of the UWI Guild of Students, Thacher Loutin refused Barbados TODAY’s request for comment on the issue and other guild councillors have reacted similarly.

Head of Cave Hill’s Public Information Office, Chelston Lovell said he would not be addressing maintenance issues at this stage. However, in a statement later, he confirmed that a “small fire” occurred in a kitchenette of the Sherlock Hall just after 7:30. Tuesday evening.

“One student was affected and treated on campus for a minor injury,” he admitted, while adding the appliance had passed its most recent inspection during a routine maintenance check.

The statement noted: “It will be replaced immediately with a new one.”

He added that students are the institution’s “number one priority” and their safety and security were being taken very seriously. The statement noted that Barbados Fire Service officials were to be invited in to engage all hall residents in fire prevention methods and safety training.

“We will continue to work towards creating a campus which is safe and conducive to learning and living,” it added.

The Sherlock Hall was built in the 1960’s and for many years, was the only on-campus residence. According to the campus website, it can accommodate approximately 90 students and was recently renovated.

