Jamaican ganja grower sentenced - Barbados Today

Magistrate Alison Burke has granted the police permission to destroy 3.52 grammes of cocaine and 21.4 grammes of marijuana found in the possession of Jamaican Godfrey George Gordon.

The No. 1 District ‘A’ magistrate granted the order yesterday moments before Gordon was handed over to immigration officials after he was sentenced on seven drugs charges.

The 47-year-old who has been living here for the last ten years had been on remand at HMP Dodds for the last month after pleading guilty to having the illegal substances on August 22.

When he appeared before Magistrate Burke, the man’s attorney Angela Mitchell-Gittens mitigated on his behalf. The magistrate then took into consideration the month he had already spent on remand at HMP Dodds and handed Gordon over to immigration officers.

According to the facts, police responded to a report and visited Gordon’s residence at No. 4 Reece Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael where they spotted cannabis plants growing in the yard.

“I growing them to make medicine and some to smoke,” Gordon told police when questioned.

In the house they found a Ziploc bag with vegetable matter on the kitchen counter. He admitted ownership and was charged for possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of cannabis.

In the kitchen on the counter was a scale with a white powdery residue.

“Man that was there when I deal with some cocaine earlier,” he told police.

When questioned further he retrieved a transparent Ziploc bag containing a powdered substance from the crotch of his boxer shorts and handed it over to police.

“That is mine cause it was on me,” he said.

Gordon was charged with possession, possession with intent to traffic, possession with intent to supply and possession of apparatus.