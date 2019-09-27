Hot debate - Barbados Today

President of the Barbados Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools (BAPPS) Juanita Wade believes that before some initiatives are rolled out dialogue between the relevant stakeholders is necessary.

Her comments have come following a report that acting principal of The Lodge School Robin Douglas had recently instructed male students to shave all facial hair.

The principal’s decision angered parents of students attending the school, who claimed the rule was unnecessary. However, the acting head told Barbados TODAY the school’s handbook stated that male students were not allowed to wear facial hair and he was merely enforcing that rule.

The topic generated much debate on social media, with most persons lambasting Douglas for his decision to ban the wearing of moustaches and beards.

Sharing his views on the matter via Facebook Live, noted economist Jeremy Stephen challenged those persons who were against the move to challenge the decision.

The university lecturer, who said he has worn a beard since he attended Combermere also recalled being threatened with suspension and then expulsion while attending that school over 20 years ago.

“If you feel so strongly about it, challenge the ministry on the rule. Rules like this can be changed and this Government is one about keeping a good appearance in public.

“This Government portrays to be very post-modern in the way it approaches things, so challenge this if it is a problem,” Stephen said.

One commenter asked, “So you will deny these young men an education over a beard? What educated life lesson are they learning from this?”

Another commenter added, “This thing much bigger than a beard, this fight is against masculinity.”

In an interview with Barbados TODAY, Wade explained that rules at the 21 secondary schools across the island differed.

She said in Douglas’ instance he should not be unfairly criticized for enforcing a rule that was in the school’s handbook.

“The dress code will differ from school to school and different schools place emphasis on different areas, but once you have a dress code and the school decides it’s going to enforce it that is within the school’s rights,” she said.

“Speaking in general, once a school community agrees that is their dress code then it is incumbent on the school to enforce it.”

The BAPPS president explained that school rules were adapted from the National Dress Code and were established to suit the individual needs of the school.

She said she believed the Ministry of Education “gave schools latitude” to establish their own code of dress.

However, Wade admitted to Barbados TODAY that in some instances new school rules should be formulated.

While not referring specifically to the case at The Lodge School, she said communication was critical.

“I think that the important thing is communication. I think the school should communicate with parents because they are all stakeholders and communication is critical,” Wade said.

“There is always room for new school rules from time to time, but that requires dialogue. I think there is always room for a review from time to time and once the dialogue leads to an agreement as to what those rules are then the school will have a right to enforce whatever agreed rules there are,” she added.

