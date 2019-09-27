Jail time - Barbados Today

Her Majesty’s Prisons at Dodds will be home to a 33-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, for the next 18 months.

Dwayne Elmore Cumberbatch was sentenced by Magistrate Alison Burke after pleading guilty to two robberies when he appeared in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to entering the Skyline Café and Cuisine as a trespasser between August 18 and 19 and stealing two keys belonging to Cheryl Stoute.

The man, who is known to the court, also admitted to trespassing in the High Street Mall and Market between August 17 and 18 and stealing five pairs of slippers worth $225 and ten t-shirts worth $650 property of Juhan Thelius.

Magistrate Alison Burke imposed an 18-month sentence on each charge which will run concurrently. She also took into consideration and deducted the three days Cumberbatch had already spent on remand.

However, the convict’s legal troubles do not end there as he was also facing a burglary charge.

Cumberbatch was not required to plead to the charge that he entered Imperial Plaza between August 14 and 19 as a trespasser and stole nine wigs worth $4,500; six boxes of eyelashes worth $2,100; 40 boxes of make-up worth $2,400 and 50 bottles of lipstick worth $2,500 belonging to Kimberley Broomes.

The accused will make his next court appearance on October 24 and he has requested that the charge be fast-tracked to the Criminal Assizes of the High Court.