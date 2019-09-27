More than a million dollars for drones - Barbados Today

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) has received a grant from the Inter-Development Bank (IDB) of over a million dollars to implement four new courses at its Pine, St Michael institution.

Acting Deputy Principal Audrey Jones- Drayton made the announcement while speaking on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony held at St Mary’s Anglican Church yesterday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of SJPI.

Jones- Drayton told the media that the facility is implementing drone technology at the facility from October 2019.

“Drone technology will transform the way the world sees security… and it was the Prime Minister’s wish that we become involved in this kind of technology. So, we have been awarded a grant by the IDB [and] we are going to be pursuing drone technology, [including] manufacturing, operations, coding,” she said.

The Acting Deputy Principal noted that although there is a ban on drone technology in Barbados the institution has applied for permission to operate drones at the Pine, St Michael facility.

“There are special provisions that have to be granted, and we have applied to the Office of the Prime Minister for [them]. We have their support; it still has to be finalized but we have the go-ahead,” she said.

Jones Drayton also noted the institution will also be rolling out a course on hybrid and electric-powered vehicles.

“We also have some initiatives that surround hybrid and electric-powered vehicles. We [will] have a lab that is fully equipped. Currently, there is only one company on the island that specializes in that kind of vehicle so we would be training employees to fill that upcoming industry. By 2030, we are supposed to be green on the road and this is our [way] of being proactive on that,” she said. (LG)