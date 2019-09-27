UPP blasts state of water, sanitation services - Barbados Today

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has slammed the management of both the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) for what it described as below par services to Barbadians.

Expressing concern about the running of two critical public services, the party, through a statement from the party’s general secretary Wayne Griffith charged that the Garbage and Sewage Collection tax implemented by the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration had not resulted in any improvements.

The statement read: “Today, Barbadians are however disillusioned by the lack of improvement in the regularity in collection of refuse and commensurate increase in the rodent population despite the acquisition of new garbage trucks.

“Similarly, constant daily outages and discoloured water primarily in rural districts prevails as the norm and makes us wonder what the trebling of water bills has accomplished.”

The party also dismissed claims by Minister of the Environment Trevor Prescod that there was nothing more he could do to rectify the challenges of the SSA.

Prescod had said a shortage of tools had left him powerless.

But the UPP said: “Contrary to the recent suggestion by the Minister responsible for the SSA that divine intervention would be necessary to redress their issues, the UPP is adamant that the solution to these public health threats can only truly be rectified through the implementation of wide-ranging policies.”

Griffith also contends that modern waste management strategies are available to address the issues currently facing the SSA.

The party said the solution required more than the acquisition of “a few” garbage trucks but instead a comprehensive, holistic approach.

The UPP general secretary said: “The BLP administration is yet to develop and implement a comprehensive holistic approach which acknowledges that solid waste management is complex and greater than the acquisition of a few more garbage trucks.

“Initially, it must include a robust public education campaign which seeks to transform Barbadian attitudes and waste disposal habits, including separation at source.

“This is key to the elimination of the scourge of indiscriminate dumping.”

The UPP also described the delivery of water from the BWA as “inconsistent”.

Griffith poured cold water on the BWA’s recent decision to commission a new pumping station at Trents, St James, and to add an extra three million of gallons of desalinated water per day through its partnership with Ionics Freshwater Limited, operators of the BWA desalination plant.

Instead, he said, the focus should be placed on a mains replacement programme.

He declared: “Our main arteries of water delivery are over 100 years old and the revelation that around 60 per cent of water pumped goes unaccounted for reinforces the urgency of the situation.

“Daily, we witness collapsed roadways due to underground water-mains leakage.

“Therefore it is mind-boggling that the BWA had commissioned a brand new pumping station at Trent’s, St James and has entered into an arrangement with Ionics Freshwater Limited to provide an additional three million gallons of water daily, without executing a thorough mains replacement programme.

“Barbados is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world and this vulnerability should be sacredly managed by our leaders.