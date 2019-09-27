Walloped! - Barbados Today

Weymouth Wales ended the unbeaten run of Group A leaders Abraham United Silver Sands with a 5-1 thrashing when the ongoing Capelli Sport Super Cup continued last night at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey St. Michael, AstroTurf.

Despite such an outstanding performance from reigning knockout champions Weymouth Wales, tied on six-points with table leaders Silvers Sands, they are yet to overtake them in the standings. Silver Sands remain ahead with a goal-difference of ten and Wales with seven.

However, Wales still have another game left against Central League Spartans [dead bottom of the standings with three consecutive losses] and could overtake Silver Sands who have three games under their belt. So far Silver Sands have won two against Technique [7-0] and Central League Spartans [2-0] but fell to Wales.

For the Thomas Jordan-coached Wales team, they contested two matches against Brittons Hill United [2-1] and most recently Silver Sands [5-1] yesterday, and won compliments a brace each from strikers Arantees Lawrence and substitute Riverre Williams.

Shaquille Boyce scored the opening goal in the 14th minute for Wales but four goals in the second half sealed it when Lawrence registered two in the 57th and 88th minute while Williams scored in the 78th and 82nd minute. Wales’ utility player Kemar Headley with an own goal in the 90+2 minute of the game gave Silver Sands a little consolation.

No surprise that Wales took an early 1-0 lead when attacking midfielder Romario Harewood went for the initial shot but failed in his attempt and out of nowhere Shaquille Boyce in the 14th minute muscled off two markers and hammered home the opening goal.

The division one Silver Sands team had their work cut out as Wales hogged possession and showed their seniority as one of the top premier league teams in Barbados with quick, precise passes that were skilfully controlled and well-executed.

Wales were so in control that they eased off the pace and missed several opportunities that they should have buried. And that was what goalkeeper Omari Eastmond loudly emphasised to his attackers Shaquille Boyce, Arantees Lawrence along with midfielders Anton Greaves and Romario Harewood.

A former national player, Eastmond shouted from his position in front the goal bars: “we need to score these chances, Wales.” But they did not heed Eastmond’s plea as Silver Sands defended well to ensure they maintained only that 1-0 deficit at halftime.

Silver Sands looked more aggressive in their pursuit of an equalizer at the beginning of the second half and created a few near opportunities before Wales finally settled and took over the game. The men from Carrington Village went 2-0 up when Boyce produced a clever assist to Lawrence sprinting towards the Sargeant Village end, he controlled the ball, skipped past Darren Layne and then Rashon Inniss, before he polished it off with a left-foot finish.

That was in the 57th minute, and moments later Silvers Sands almost accounted for a goal when Raequon Jones was brought down just top of the 18-yard box and the infringement was called by referee Jamar Springer. Darren Layne stepped up to take the free kick which was on target but it was greeted by the waiting gloves of goalkeeper Eastmond.

Seconds into his arrival on the field, Williams scored Wales’ third goal in the 78th minute, and from there it was all done and dusted.

The playing field was level 1-1 in the other Group A game between Technique and Central League Spartans at halftime, and there was no telling who would take the lead as both teams looked evenly matched.

Technique netted the first goal in the 11th minute, but Ishem Ellis accounted for the equaliser four minutes later in 15th.

But Michael Burgess at left attacking midfield gave Technique the 2-1 lead when he successfully found the back of the nets in the 68th minute with a lovely right-foot chip that sailed over the head of Central League goalkeeper Blair Howard who was unable to get back in time to make the interception.

Spartans had prime opportunities to equalise, and one such case was with ten minutes left in the game. Kevin Dottin produced another one of his consistent plays from the right-wing and sent a cross to Chamar Harper who had the open shot but was denied by Technique defender Seyon Maxwell positioned by the goal line.

One of Spartans’ failures was that they spent too much time dancing around with the ball trying to look pretty instead of passing and putting pressure on Technique’s defence. The score jumped to 3-1 as Technique scored yet again through midfielder Ishem Ellis to complete a brace, the second coming in the 83rd minute. Ellis wormed his way past two defenders and nailed the final attempt inside the net.

