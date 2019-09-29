Mr DJ takes 6th title - Barbados Today

Mr DJ has done it for the sixth time. Seasoned singer Granville Carter outsang, outperformed and outshone the other six contestants in the 9th Annual National United Society of the Blind competition held Saturday night at the Sir Hugh Springer Auditorium, Solidarity House.

Before a lively and appreciative crowd, he delivered an excellent rendition of his song The Solution, which was penned by The Mighty Gabby and arranged by Andy Williams.

In the song, he is calling for the return of “Rap Brown” (Ashford Jones) a well- known, tough and feared retired top ranking police officer, to the force so he could deal with the current upsurge of crime.

Dressed in full Royal Barbados Police Force uniform, Mr DJ amassed 430 points to win.

Musical Shane took second place with Black Man. He copped 409 points while Song Bird placed third singing Customer Service scoring 387 points. (IMC)