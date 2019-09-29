Today's weather - Barbados Today

Today

Synopsis: A weak surface to mid level ridge is dominant.

Forecast: Mostly sunny. However, there is a slight chance of a few afternoon localized showers mainly over some northwestern and western districts.

Wind: Generally from the ESE at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak surface to mid level ridge will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers.

Wind: Generally from the ESE at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.