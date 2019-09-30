Last-minute lag - Barbados Today

Scores and scores of motorists stood in long lines today to try to beat the deadline to have the Barbados Licensing Authority’s registration tag attached to their license plate. But those who didn’t endure the long wait, a broken system and unbearable heat, will have to hope that Government extends the September 30 deadline.

While the last-minute motorists flocked to the six Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) offices today in a mad rush for the stickers, many were unsuccessful due to extremely long lines.

When Barbados TODAY visited BRA’s Warrens, St Michael and Holetown, St James branches this afternoon, snaking lines even stretched outside of the building.

This was compounded by the fact that today was also the deadline for employees and pensioners to pay the second half of their Personal Income Tax (PIT) for 2018.

The long lines were particularly bad at BRA’s office in Warrens where the system was unavailable for over an hour due to technical difficulties. That system went offline around 9 a.m. and was restored just after 10:30 a.m.

While efforts to contact Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance Dr William Duguid for comment proved unsuccessful, Minister in that ministry Peter Phillips told Barbados TODAY investigations would first have to be carried out before a determination could be made on whether the deadline would be extended.

“I’m not in a position to comment right now. We will have to do some investigations and have discussions with BRA which is the agency responsible for collecting revenue, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, before a decision is made,” Phillips said.

One woman who was seen in the line at the Warrens location told Barbados TODAY she had left the Pine office because the lines there were simply too long.

“The lines here are bad, but nothing compared to the one at the Licensing Authority at the Pine,” she complained.

“It’s going to be a long wait but I don’t want to pay that $5,000 fine so I’m going to wait until I get through,” she added.

Another man, while frustrated at the long wait, accepted some of the blame for being stuck in the long line.

He called on BRA to open the offices on Saturdays, even if for a few hours to accommodate persons who worked during the week.

“I know Bajans like to wait until the last minute to do things, so it is not all the licensing authority’s fault. But for people like me who work from Monday to Friday, it is hard for me to get away to come and do this,” he explained.

“Even if BRA opens up two branches for two or three hours on a Saturday, that would be real helpful.”

Unfortunately for those persons who still have not paid their PIT, there is no plan to offer an extension.

This was made clear by BRA’s communications officer Erica Lazare, who told Barbados TODAY an extension was unlikely.

She blamed today’s long lines on the fact that motorists had waited until the last minute to conduct their business.

