Punished for bond breach - Barbados Today

Unable to pay a forthwith $1,500 fine for breaching a 12-month bond a 37-year-old man will serve four months in prison.

O’neal Sylvester Farmer of No. 122 Midway Lane, Pinelands, St Michael also had a two-month consecutive period at HMP Dodds attached to that sentence for having cocaine apparatus.

The sentence on the bond, which was imposed back in August for a preadial larceny offence in connection with five pounds of hot peppers, was triggered today when Farmer pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court for having the drug paraphernalia on September 29.