Technician granted $3,000 bail - Barbados Today

A 38-year-old technician was granted $3,000 bail today on two charges.

It is alleged that Rodney Alexander Cox, of Promenade Road, Bank Hall, St Michel assaulted police constable Joseph Green in the execution of his duties on September 28.

He is further accused of resisting police constable Pedro Morris on the same date.

Cox pleaded not guilty to the two offences when he appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke.

When it came time for bail there were no objections from the prosecution and he was released after his surety was accepted.

The case against him continues in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 10, 2020.

In the meantime, he must report to the Black Rock Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m. with valid identification.