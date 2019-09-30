Technician granted $3,000 bail - Barbados Today

Technician granted $3,000 bail

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 30, 2019

A 38-year-old technician was granted $3,000 bail today on two charges.

It is alleged that Rodney Alexander Cox, of Promenade Road, Bank Hall, St Michel assaulted police constable Joseph Green in the execution of his duties on September 28.

He is further accused of resisting police constable Pedro Morris on the same date.

Cox pleaded not guilty to the two offences when he appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke.

When it came time for bail there were no objections from the prosecution and he was released after his surety was accepted.

The case against him continues in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 10, 2020.

In the meantime, he must report to the Black Rock Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m. with valid identification.

