Three bullet wounds found - Barbados Today

Thirty-year-old Alex Romel Samuels died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Pathologist Dr David Gaskin, who performed a post-mortem on Samuels, was among four witnesses who gave evidence today when the murder trial of Baggio Kristidi Decourcey Daniel, of Block 1A Factory Avenue, Wildey St Michael continued in the No. 5 Supreme Court.

Daniel is accused of murdering Samuels on February 1, 2012 on a minibus along the Pine East West Boulevard.

Justice Jacqueline Cornelius is presiding over the case in which Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney and Crown Counsel Neville Watson are the prosecutors. Marlon Gordon is the accused’s defence attorney.

Dr Gaskin told the court he examined Samuels’ body on February 9, 2012. The doctor said he found three wounds on the body which was identified by a female cousin.

The deceased had been shot in the upper body and had three separate entry wounds – one at the base of the neck, another at the front clavicle and the third in the anterior folds of the right arm.

A bullet, the doctor told the 12-member jury, was retrieved from the deceased and handed over to police.

Firearms expert Sergeant David Leslie also gave evidence during today’s sitting.

He revealed that two rounds of ammunition were handed to him for testing but stated that he could not determine whether it was from a 22 revolver or a 22 semi automatic.

Under questioning by Crown Counsel Watson about the term spin barrel the Sergeant Leslie responded, “I have heard the term spin barrel used in Barbadian parlance but in actual fact I have never experienced or seen a spin barrel.”

He added: “Usually you attribute that term to a revolver. A barrel of a firearm does not spin. What spins is the cylinder of a revolver.”

The case continues tomorrow.