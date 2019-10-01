Church school - Barbados Today

Class three and four students of Sharon Primary School appear to be quickly settling into a new learning environment.

But uncertainty looms over operations at the St Thomas institution with over half of the school’s roll still out of the classroom at the beginning of week four of the new school year.

Early this morning, Pamela Small-Williams, Principal of Sharon Primary was busy with teachers and parents preparing rooms at the Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church for the new school week.

The churchyard was a hive of activity as guardians dropped off their children and paused to ensure everything was in place before heading off to their daily occupations.

“It wasn’t a good feeling to know that my daughter is soon sitting exams and wouldn’t be able to get the schooling that she needs, but I guess it has worked out,” said the mother of a female student in class 3.

Rhea Kellman, another parent meanwhile told reporters she was frustrated that her daughter in class four was unable to attend classes adding it was difficult finding people to “keep” her children while she was at work.

She also stressed that authorities needed to tread carefully when tackling the environmental problems at the school.

“If something is wrong with the school, come out straight and tell us what is the problem… just tell us what it is. If need be, just shut down the school, send everyone to another school or something. Don’t leave us puzzled and wondering what it is. It is just too confusing,” said the frustrated parent.

“I would like them to work fast in clearing up the area so that everybody could be back in one location,” said Kerryann Ellis, who has two children, a class one student, and the other, a class three student.

“I was a bit frustrated but I am glad the one in class 3 is back in school. I am happy for that.”

Dozens of class four students will be tutored in a room upstairs the Adventist church while their schoolmates in class three will be taught downstairs.

Forty-three class two students have also started classes at the Holy Innocent’s Anglican Church.

“We know that for as long as we are here… as I have told the children, we shall assume a thankful spirit. It could have been worse; therefore we are thankful and we pray that soon we will resume our accommodation at Sharon Primary School,” Principal Pamela Small-Williams said.

Despite promises from acting Minister of Education, Senator Lucille Moe last week that officials were looking for two buildings to house the students, Sharon’s Principal could offer no word on when the school would reopen and what provisions would be made for children from Reception to Class one to receive their education.

“The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has instructed me what is happening this week,” Small-Williams disclosed while adding she was not privy to the arrangement between the Ministry of Education and management of the temporary locations.

“Anytime there is uncertainty, the natural thing is to worry about the future. Today we are thankful. We know we are going to be here this week, so we are going to go step by step and we are going to assume positive attitudes and a positive demeanor because our children learn more from us by our behavior and attitude.”

When questioned about the extended problems facing the school, Small-Williams argued they were not uncommon to any other school and expressed faith the relevant government agencies tasked with fixing the problems were working assiduously to do just that.

The outspoken principal however acknowledged they were some lessons to be learnt from the saga which has taken months to be properly resolved.

“It does not matter how you deal with a situation, because of the humanistic characteristic of man, someone will complain. Whatever I did yesterday and I reflect on it, I am sure I can improve in one area or another. I am saying, I believe that parents were expressing genuine concern,” she said of the manner in which parents responded to the problems.

Admitted nothing could substitute classroom attention she said Sharon’s management responded well to the challenges by distributing “work” to students via the internet

“How you respond shows your tenacity and your motive and we have not put our hands in the air in this situation,” she declared.

“ So even though I am concerned about the fact that students from reception to class 1 are still at home, I am yet thankful that teachers are sending work to these children and the parents are also assisting.”

