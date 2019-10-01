Minister: No effort spared at Sharon - Barbados Today

As Government moves to conduct further tests at Sharon Primary School, parents, teachers and students are being assured that everything is being done to ensure the environment at the institution is safe.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Santia Bradshaw, today revealed that air quality tests were being conducted at the St Thomas school.

For several weeks, teachers and students at Sharon as well as the nearby Maria Holder Nursery had been fainting, vomiting, experiencing dizziness and cramps, forcing the extended closure of the schools three weeks into the school year and raising the ire of those affected.

While the nursery reopened yesterday, Sharon Primary remains closed.

Students of classes three and four at Sharon have since been accommodated at the nearby Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church, while 43 Class two students have started classes at the Holy Innocent’s Anglican Church.

The remaining students are at home.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY moments after delivering remarks to launch Education Month at the Cathedral Church of St Michael and All Angels, Bradshaw, who only returned to the island on Sunday night from Washington gave a brief update on what was being done at the school.

“I’ve put some things in place and there was a meeting this morning because I wanted to make sure that I could get the air quality tested. After that visit I will meet with the team and then I can update you on that situation,” Bradshaw said.

“We are doing a few things from our end. We don’t have control like how [the Ministry of] Health would, but we are doing from our end what we think is necessary to discharge our conscience in terms of what needs to happen.”

Earlier in her remarks at the church service, Bradshaw pledged her ministry’s continued efforts to resolve the issues not only at Sharon, but at all schools.

She said the additional $2 million her ministry received at the end of August was used to repair several schools across the island.

“I’m satisfied that despite the many challenges confronting us in the educational system that there is still much to be thankful for. I wish to give you my assurance I will certainly continue to do all that is within my power to ensure that the children of this nation, school personnel, and all who come into school plants in Barbados encounter safe conditions that are conducive to learning,” Bradshaw said.

