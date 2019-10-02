PM Mottley extends deadline for Barbados Licensing Authority registration tag - Barbados Today

Drivers who missed the deadline to have the Barbados Licensing Authority’s registration tag attached to their license plate can breathe a sigh of relief.

This morning Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that an extension would be granted until “the beginning of November 2019”.

“This morning I have asked the Attorney General to speak to the Commissioner of Police and to indicate that there shall be no efforts to prosecute anybody and that we will bring legislation, a one clause bill if necessary to ratify the decision not to prosecute anybody who has not gotten their registration in time, and that gives people until the beginning of November,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Barbados Sustainable Energy Conference 2019 at the Hilton resort this morning.

On Monday scores of motorists stood in long lines outside the Barbados Revenue Authority offices as they tried to meet the September 30 deadline to have the Barbados Licensing Authority’s registration tag attached to their license plate.

Many were however unsuccessful due to the snaking lines. (MM)